ST DAVID'S Hospice Care is set to open its latest charity shop in Machen this month.
The shop, in Commercial Road, next door to the Co-op, is the former venue of Seasons Coffee House, which shut down due to rising costs earlier this year.
It will open on either Tuesday August 29, or Wednesday, August 30.
A spokesperson for the charity has said it's dealing with a few "internal issues", and will announce an definitive date shortly.
The charity, which also has a shop in nearby Trethomas, had been looking for a manager over the past month.
However it is all set to open its doors with the shop itself stocked with a range of items.
