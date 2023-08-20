The shop, in Commercial Road, next door to the Co-op, is the former venue of Seasons Coffee House, which shut down due to rising costs earlier this year.

It will open on either Tuesday August 29, or Wednesday, August 30.

A spokesperson for the charity has said it's dealing with a few "internal issues", and will announce an definitive date shortly.

The charity, which also has a shop in nearby Trethomas, had been looking for a manager over the past month.

However it is all set to open its doors with the shop itself stocked with a range of items.