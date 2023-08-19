Workers at Bookers and Tesco now have access to a new learning centre, which will provide training for workers who want to develop their computer skills, or those without access to IT equipment.

The training centre has been implemented through the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF).

The launch of the training centre was attended by Paddy Lillis, general secretary of USDAW, the recognised union of the site, as well as Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Lillis said: “We want the new learning centre to be accessible for all, but particularly those who need to develop their skills in IT, or those who are unable to access technology.

"Many courses are now being delivered online, and whilst that makes it easier for some people, it can be a barrier for others.

“The Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF) has ensured that workers have this opportunity and I want to thank all those Union Learning Reps who have been a driving force for making this happen.”

Mr Gething said: “It was great to visit the new learning centre at the Tesco Distribution Centre in Magor, which will be a vital asset for workers at Tesco and Bookers.

“It will provide vital learning opportunities for workers on the shop floor, helping them to learn new skills, update existing skills and to progress in their careers.”

Workers from other stores will also be able to access the learning centre.

What is the Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF)?





Since 1999, WULF has used Welsh Government investment to support hundreds of successful, innovative projects helping thousands of workers across every industry, delivered by unions across Wales.

WULF works by targeting and accessing unionised, organised workplaces and workers. Union reps and officials work in partnership with managers, providers, learners and stakeholders to meet targets and provide life changing assistance and support packages.

WULF aims to up-skill, build confidence, and provide individualised support to progress by providing learning opportunities.

For more information on WULF, go to tuc.org.uk/wulf