TONY BORG, 58, of Gaer Park Drive, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a till counter at B&M in Maesglas on March 30.

He must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

KYRA-LEA ROSS, 29, of Marine Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed on February 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

JAMES STEVEN STOTT, 38, of Fields View Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Man caught masturbating by girls at Gwent train station

JOSHUA WOODHOUSE, 34, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Monmouth Road on February 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIE HITCHINGS, 56, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, Tredegar must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without a licence on Attlee Way on May 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JESSICA EVANS, 29, of Ynys Las, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SALAR HAMER RAHIM, 45, of Cefn Adda Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monnow Way on March 22.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRIAN BALCHIN, 39, of Sims Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without while not wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on January 30.

JOZEF HORVATH, 29, of Castle Street, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.