RACHEL DAVIES, 23, of Ashfield Road, Newbridge must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool on April 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEWIS MASON, 19, of Maes Glas, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to having a lock knife in public on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on April 11, 2022.

He must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CONNOR MORRIS, 25, of Lakeside Way, Nantyglo was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on January 5.

He must pay £633 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

POPPY MORGAN, 27, of Jones Street, Newport must pay £286 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Greenforge Way, Cwmbran on February 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

THOMAS NICHOLLS, 32, of Wright Close, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 on February 7.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £400.

JAMES HORTON, 42, of Hampshire Close, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on February 25.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MICHAEL LESLIE STEVENS, 41, of Libeneth Road, Newport must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JULIEN ALAIN JEAN, 38, of Llangynidr Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £479 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Road on May 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW JOHN WAREHAM, 36, of Cunnigham Road, Newport must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on February 24.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOHN ROSS PITTS, 37, of Birch Grove, Brynmawr must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN ROSS THOMPSON, 42, of The Nurseries, Langstone, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROSS CLARKE, 34, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg, Abertillery was fined £120 after he admitted failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.