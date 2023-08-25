The White Horse Lane toilets in Abergavenny were recommended for closure due "due to the significant cost needed for repair" and were closed by Monmouthshire County Council in April 2020.

“We need more, not less, of these facilities,” says Owen Williams, a resident who owns a small business near the toilets. “We need everyone in the community to feel welcome, how can we if we don't offer these vital services and facilities?”

The move to close the toilets drew ire from the broader community, with some saying they were concerned about the impact on elderly people, the disabled, and those with medical conditions, as well as children and pregnant women.

A person who signed the petition said: “As a sufferer of prostate cancer if I visit the town, I need to use toilet facilities often.

“And if I am in the vicinity of White Horse Lane, I can't use the toilets there as they are closed and by the time I find other toilets it's too late.”

Residents have argued that the closure of the toilets has impacted everyone in the community.

Another Abergavenny resident said: “It's a big impact on everyone, old and young, as they were the most central. They had baby-changing (facilities), disabled, and general toilets. It's caught people out who then must suffer and feel embarrassed due to something that should be widely available.”

Mr Williams says the council needs to invest in the community where they need it the most.

“The council should be putting money into the community where it helps people most, particularly vulnerable people," he said. "We need good public toilets. Toilets that are clean, welcoming, and have facilities that can support people as they walk around their community.

“They need to make the toilets accessible for people with all types of disabilities. They should even get changing facilities there with enough space for the person and their carers to use. We need to cater for everyone from both ends of town,” he adds.

To view the petition visit https://tinyurl.com/56jeavj9

Monmouthshire County Council was approached for comment.