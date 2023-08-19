Toby Garratt, well-known in the area for his eye-catching artwork, put out an appeal earlier this week asking if any parents wanted their children to volunteer to help him paint.

“I wanted to show them what I'm doing and have a bit of fun,” said Mr Garratt. “There's a lot of kids in on holiday in Chepstow at the minute and then I wanted to give them something to do, and hopefully teach them something that they might be able to do and they might do in future.”

Mr Garratt said that the children involved who painted with him loved the idea and took the initiative while painting.

He said: “They were stoked, they were very engaged and very keen to do it. When I teach kids, I learn more of them than I teach them.”

Work by Toby Garratt. Picture: Toby Garratt (Image: Toby Garratt)

“They start using their imagination and then after using the spray can for a bit they started coming up with really good ideas for what to paint on the next one and they come up with all sorts of ideas.”

He added that the parents who sent their children were grateful for the experience as well.

“They couldn't have been nicer about it,” said Mr Garratt. “The parents were very encouraging and very pleased and inspired. They [children] were going to go home and start doing painting at home. They've had a taste of how easy street art is, and I think it could lead to a hobby.”

Mr Garratt’s art has been both criticised and praised within the community - but he says that Chepstow has largely been supportive of him.

He said, “I found the confidence from people in Chepstow who say 'keep going'. They send messages, and they actually come up to me in public, stop and say ‘Dude, I love what you’re doing.’”