A COMMUNITY allotment is holding an open day on Bank Holiday Monday.
Pontygwindy allotments, which is off Pontygwindy Road, near Asda, in Caerphilly, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Monday, August 28.
The community garden is run by volunteers, who grow vegetables for a local food bank.
The open day will see displays showing the development of the allotments and future plans, as well as a tour.
Food and refreshments will also be available as well as a raffle and other competitions to enter.
For more information contact Nicola Coombes, secretary of Pontygwindy Allotments Association, on 07967 831 422.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here