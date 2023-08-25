Pontygwindy allotments, which is off Pontygwindy Road, near Asda, in Caerphilly, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Monday, August 28.

The community garden is run by volunteers, who grow vegetables for a local food bank.

Pontygwindy allotments. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

The open day will see displays showing the development of the allotments and future plans, as well as a tour.

Food and refreshments will also be available as well as a raffle and other competitions to enter.

For more information contact Nicola Coombes, secretary of Pontygwindy Allotments Association, on 07967 831 422.