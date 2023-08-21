The new figures by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were 5,881 live births in the area in 2022 – up from 5,849 the previous year.

This bucks the national trend, with the lowest number of births registered in England in Wales since at least 2002.

In Newport 1,901 new babies were born last year, up from 1,890 in 2021. Monmouthshire saw the biggest rise in the region, with 742 babies born in 2022, 15 more than in the previous year.

In Torfaen 948 live births were registered in 2022, compared with 943 the previous year, and in Caerphilly there were 1,620 babies born last year, up from 1,616 in 2021.

Blaenau Gwent was the only area where the number of births fell, with 670 babies born in 2022, compared with 673 the year before. This was also the lowest number of births in the area past 10 years.

Commenting on the figures, James Tucker, the ONS’ head of health analysis, said: "The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades."

The ONS' analysis shows births hit a recent peak in 2012, with the number declining over the following decade. The coronavirus pandemic does not appear to have altered birth rates significantly in either direction.

Mr Tucker added: "Almost a third of all those births were to non-UK born women. This is the highest proportion of live births to non-UK born women seen since our records began, with India now the most common country of birth for non-UK born parents."

The figures also show 2013 was something of a banner year for births in Gwent, with the highest number of births over the past decade in Torfaen (1,039), Monmouthshire (792), and Blaenau Gwent (670).

In Newport, 2017 saw the highest number of births, with 2,000 over the course of the year, while 2014 came out on top for Caerphilly, with 2,125 new babies born that year.

In Newport and Torfaen the fewest number of births over the past 10 years were registered in 2020 – with 1,821 and 897 respectively – while 2019 was the lowest year for Monmouthshire at 683.

In Caerphilly 2021 was the year with the lowest number of births, with 683.