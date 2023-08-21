In addition to providing facilities for children, the Welsh Government Association Food and Fun Programme is also providing employment for 75 people.

The scheme will be held over the course of 24 days across four locations in Monmouthshire.

Youth Centres across the county have been staying open across the summer for people aged 11-25, where they have been learning about developing life skills through cooking and food activities.

The activities across the youth centres in the county have been designed according to the priorities young people expressed via this year’s ‘Make your Mark consultation’.

Of the ten topics chosen for discussion by the Monmouthshire Youth Council, young people stated that their greatest concern was the cost of living crisis, with the impact on their social lives, future opportunities, and overall well-being.

The Welsh Govenrment's minister for finance and local government Rebecca Evans visited Monmouthshire County Council's summer programmes and was shown the provision at Deri View Primary School and The Cabin youth centre.

Monmouthshire County Council leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby said: "It was fantastic to welcome the minister to Abergavenny and show the fantastic opportunities we provide across the school holidays.

“Through funding by Welsh Local Government Association, young people in Monmouthshire have access to fun and educational programmes across the summer. It was fantastic to see the smiles on everyone's faces and speak to the young people in attendance."