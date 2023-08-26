The news was confirmed by his family on August 16, who shared that Sir Michael "passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family".

Sir Michael was a regular on television for years with his popular talk show and in October 2010 he visited Gwent as part of a tour promoting his book Parky's People.

Here we share some pictures of his visit to Chepstow Bookshop during that tour.

Sir Michael signing a copy of his book at Chepstow Bookshop for Darrell Mills

Sir Michael signing a copy of his book for Australian visitor and author Yvette Erskine

Fans queued up at Chepstow Bookshop to meet Sir Michael and have copies of his book signed

Sir Michael arriving in Chepstow to sign copies of his book Parky's People at Chepstow Bookshop

Sir Michael taking a phone call before the signing event at Chepstow Bookshop in 2010