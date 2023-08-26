LEGENDARY chat show host and journalist Sir Michael Parkinson died last week, aged 88.
The news was confirmed by his family on August 16, who shared that Sir Michael "passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family".
Sir Michael was a regular on television for years with his popular talk show and in October 2010 he visited Gwent as part of a tour promoting his book Parky's People.
Here we share some pictures of his visit to Chepstow Bookshop during that tour.
Sir Michael signing a copy of his book at Chepstow Bookshop for Darrell Mills
Sir Michael signing a copy of his book for Australian visitor and author Yvette Erskine
Fans queued up at Chepstow Bookshop to meet Sir Michael and have copies of his book signed
Sir Michael arriving in Chepstow to sign copies of his book Parky's People at Chepstow Bookshop
Sir Michael taking a phone call before the signing event at Chepstow Bookshop in 2010
