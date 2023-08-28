Long gone: The Fwrrwm at Machen is now a residential property.

Landlord of the Golden Lion in Nantyglo Jim Lacey.

The Olde Oak in Rogerstone.

The George Pub in Pontypool.

Landlady Judy Gribble of the Castle Inn, Caldicot, which was named Best Pub in Wales 2007 and regional winner of the Best Family Pub.

Landlord Tony Willicombe with his wife Caeri outsdie the Bell Inn, Caerleon, which was Camra Cider Gwent Pub of the Year for 2007.

The New Court Hotel in Usk.

The Westlake Arms, Cwmavon, which ceased trading in 2007 and was set to become a house.

The Three Blackbirds pub in Llantarnam.

The Nightingale pub in Bettws.