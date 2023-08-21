Cosmo's Cocktail Bar has opened in the site of the short-lived Karen's Diner.

After an extensive refurbishment, the new cocktail bar welcomed its first guests on Thursday evening (August 17).

Opening day guests were treated to a performance by Ibiza and House saxophonist Lloyd Cottrell.

Cosmo’s say they aim to become the "number one place to catch up with friends, family and work-mates" in the city.

Inside Cosmo's Cocktail Bar

There are a variety of cocktails and dishes on offer - "it’s the perfect place to unwind and socialise with great vibes" - including one of three cocktail trees.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring support from everyone since our opening day, and everyone has been so kind to us.

"Opening a new venue is never easy, as tweaks are always needed here and there – and we’re always striving to provide the best possible experience to our guests.

"We’re confident that our hand-picked menu will delight all of our visitors, and we encourage people to reserve a table at weekends to avoid disappointment.”

During the weekends there will be live music from local artists and band.

Cosmo’s also say they are "excited to announce" that they’ll be showing the Wales matches during the Rugby World Cup this September and October.