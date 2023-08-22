Usk Show, held near the town since 1844, has been named in the Guardian's top 10 best country shows across the UK.

Usk is one of the UK's biggest one-day agricutural shows, across a 40ha site.

Farmers bring cattle, pigs and sheep to compete in the livestock section. There is a horse show and showjumping competitions as well as contests for goats, rabbits and pet dogs.

Vintage vehicles, foodie treats and hundreds of craft stalls are also a highlight each year.

This year's show is being held on September 9.

For more information - head to uskshow.co.uk/

Also included in the Guardian's top ten of agricultural shows in the UK were: