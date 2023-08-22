AN AGRICULTURAL show which has been held in Monmouthshire since the 1800s has been named among the top 10 in Britain.
Usk Show, held near the town since 1844, has been named in the Guardian's top 10 best country shows across the UK.
Usk is one of the UK's biggest one-day agricutural shows, across a 40ha site.
Farmers bring cattle, pigs and sheep to compete in the livestock section. There is a horse show and showjumping competitions as well as contests for goats, rabbits and pet dogs.
Vintage vehicles, foodie treats and hundreds of craft stalls are also a highlight each year.
This year's show is being held on September 9.
For more information - head to uskshow.co.uk/
Also included in the Guardian's top ten of agricultural shows in the UK were:
- Lochaber Agricultural Show, Highlands
- Countess of Warwick County Show, Essex
- Widecombe Fair, Devon
- Aylsham Show, Norfolk
- Bellingham Show, Northumberland
- Wolsingham Show, County Durham
- Romsey Show, Hampshire
- Frome Agricultural and Cheese Show, Somerset
- Penistone Agricultural Show, South Yorkshire
