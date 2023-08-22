Grant Cuthbert was locked up for causing criminal damage at the Nettle & Bark plant shop in Newport Arcade and assault by beating, also in the city.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to committing both offences on February 17.

Nettle & Bark in Newport city centre

Cuthbert was sent to prison for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to Nettle & Bark and £250 to the assault victim.

The defendant was jailed for 17 months at Newport Crown Court earlier this month for burglary and arson.

Cuthbert stole £2,000 worth of designer goods from Newport County AFC star Offrande Zanzala during a break-in and started a fire outside supermarket.