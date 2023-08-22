A SERIAL criminal has been jailed for vandalising a shop window and assaulting a man.
Grant Cuthbert was locked up for causing criminal damage at the Nettle & Bark plant shop in Newport Arcade and assault by beating, also in the city.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to committing both offences on February 17.
Nettle & Bark in Newport city centre
Cuthbert was sent to prison for eight weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to Nettle & Bark and £250 to the assault victim.
The defendant was jailed for 17 months at Newport Crown Court earlier this month for burglary and arson.
Cuthbert stole £2,000 worth of designer goods from Newport County AFC star Offrande Zanzala during a break-in and started a fire outside supermarket.
