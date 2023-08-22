JAMES HALLETT, 32, of Fairview, Blackwood was jailed for four months but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he admitted possessing a mobile phone on October 21, 2022 while serving a custodial sentence at Prescoed Prison.

He was fined £500 and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ADAM BEATON, 34, of Summerfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was jailed for eight weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on School Road on February 8.

He was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £200 and must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ALEXANDER SNOWDEN, 27, of Duffryn Street, Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to theft following him doing a runner from a taxi on Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina on November 12, 2022.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £67.80 and a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

CARL ROUTLEY, 43, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on April 4.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JACK WILLIAMS, 20, of Riverside Drive, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a cooker at the Black Lion Guesthouse on August 8, 2022.

JEFFREY BOULTON, 44, of Whitecross Street, Monmouth must pay £305 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing £150 in meat from Marks & Spencer on February 12.

RACHAEL ELIZABETH RONA JONES, 30, of Upper Garn Terrace, Garn Yr Erw, Blaenavon was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KATE READ, 48, of Sycamore Road South, Sebastopol, Pontypool was ordered to pay £1,088 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Cwmfields on August 13, 2022.

She was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact her victim.

AARON TAYLOR, 28, of Barn Close, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Lynne Road, Newport on January 28.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.