PARENTS in Newport will have the chance to pick up free school uniform over the next fortnight.

Newport City Council are providing “pre-loved” kit on the first floor of Newport Central Library on Thursday, August 24, Friday 25, Thursday 31, and Friday, September 1.

There will be a “limited supply”, say the council, as the items have been donated from previous owners.

Families can also find second-hand shirts, trousers, skirts and shorts outside Macey Sports on Caerleon Road.

“We have a donation box in the shop where people leave any pre-loved items, then we sort through and put on the rail,” said shop owner Nick Macey. “Weather permitting, we then put it out the front!”

South Wales Argus: Macey Sports on Caerleon RoadMacey Sports on Caerleon Road (Image: Nick Macey)

Newport schools re-open on Friday, September 1, with Monday, October 30 the date to bookmark for the start of the autumn half-term.

Schools will break for Christmas on Friday, December 22, and close for summer on Friday, July 19, 2024.