PARENTS in Newport will have the chance to pick up free school uniform over the next fortnight.
Newport City Council are providing “pre-loved” kit on the first floor of Newport Central Library on Thursday, August 24, Friday 25, Thursday 31, and Friday, September 1.
There will be a “limited supply”, say the council, as the items have been donated from previous owners.
Families can also find second-hand shirts, trousers, skirts and shorts outside Macey Sports on Caerleon Road.
“We have a donation box in the shop where people leave any pre-loved items, then we sort through and put on the rail,” said shop owner Nick Macey. “Weather permitting, we then put it out the front!”
Newport schools re-open on Friday, September 1, with Monday, October 30 the date to bookmark for the start of the autumn half-term.
Schools will break for Christmas on Friday, December 22, and close for summer on Friday, July 19, 2024.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here