Steven Wells ,26, of Meadows Terrace, Phillipstown was in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday after breaching a community order.

The New Tredegar man was ordered by Recorder Greg Bull to pay back a total of £400.

Wells was fined £250 and ordered to pay the prosecution £150. He will pay £100 a month from Friday 6 October.

If Wells fails to pay he will serve seven days in prison as default.