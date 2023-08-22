A NEWPORT robber has been ordered to pay back hundreds.

Joshua Williams,26, of Stamford Court was in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday after breaching a community order.

Williams’ original charge was robbery.

Today the Newport man was ordered by Recorder Greg Bull to pay back a total of £400.

Williams was fined £250 and ordered to pay the prosecution £150. He will pay £100 a month from Friday 6 October.

If Williams fails to pay he will serve seven days in prison as default.