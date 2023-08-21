The temporary lane closure is in place due to damaged barriers.

The lane closure is in place from on the A449 Southbound from Llantrisant – Usk.

There is queueing traffic on A449 Southbound from A472 (Usk Interchange) to M4 J24 (Coldra) and lane two (of two) is closed.

Traffic Wales is warning to those travelling that there is congestion in the area.