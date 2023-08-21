The Angel Bakery in Abergavenny along with Pettegrew Bakery and Ground Bakery, both located in Cardiff, were named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK by The Times.

They were three of four Welsh bakeries named among the best in the UK along with Kate's Bakery in Hay-on-Wye.

The Times' list was compiled by local foodies who revealed their favourite places for "artisan bread, perfect pastries and sweet treats galore".

The Times said: "Say no to rubbish bread and dry, dull pastries — the bakeries below are some of the best in the country, specialising in heritage grains, artisan loaves and buns so delicious food lovers queue for them."

The Angel Bakery in Abergavenny was named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

The South Wales bakeries were reviewed by the owner of Heist Chocolate, Cardiff, Mikey Lewis.

Mr Lewis said the South Wales bakeries on the list offered up some of the best coffee, pastries and breakfasts he had ever had.​

The best bakeries in the UK

According to The Times, these are the 49 best bakeries in the UK:

Da Bara, St Mawes

Coombeshead Farm, near Launceston

St Mawes Bakery, St Mawes

St Agnes Bakery, St Agnes

Farro, Bristol

Hart’s Bakery, Bristol

Landrace, Bath

Mark’s Bread, Bristol

Peppina, Poundbury

Rise Market and Bakery, Bridport

The Italian Bakery, Wareham

Oxford’s, Sherborne

The Penny Bun Bakehouse, Lowestoft, Suffolk

Pinch, near Saxmundham, Suffolk

Wooster’s Bakery, Bury St Edmunds and Bardwell, Suffolk

Grain Culture Bake Shop, Ely, Cambridgeshire

Sugardough Bakery, Hove

The Flour Pot Bakery, various locations

Julien Plumart, Brighton

Real Patisserie, Brighton

Bostock Bakery, North Berwick

Hobz, Edinburgh

Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh

Aran bakery, Dunkeld, Perthshire

Lannan, Edinburgh

The Pastry Section, Edinburgh

e5 Bakehouse, Hackney

Pophams, Islington and Hackney

Arôme Bakery, Covent Garden

Happy Sky Bakery, Shepherd’s Bush

The Little Bread Pedlar, various locations

Cosgriff & Sons, York

Haxby Bakehouse, York

Bluebird Bakery, York

Little Arras, York

Sourdough Revolution, Lechlade

Lynwood & Co, various locations

Knead Bakery, Cirencester

The Bakery by Knife and Fork, Oxford

Kuma-San Bakehouse, Matlock

Wye Bakehouse, Bakewell

The Welbeck Bakehouse, Welbeck

The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny

Pettigrew Bakeries, Cardiff

Ground Bakery, Cardiff

Kate’s Bakery, Hay-on-Wye

T Buttling, Ludwell, Wiltshire

Rye Bakery, Frome, Somerset

Sol Bakery & Cafe, Chicklade, Wiltshire

The South Wales Bakeries among the best in the UK

The best bakeries in Wales were chosen by the owner of Heist Chocolate in Cardiff - Mikey Lewis.

According to Mr Lewis, there are four bakeries in Wales that can be considered among the best in the UK.

Here's what he had to say about the three bakeries located in south Wales.

The Angel Bakery (Abergavenny)

The Angel Bakery makes the best coffee according to Mr Lewis, while also providing an assortment of breads and desserts not to be missed.

He said: "I had the best coffee of my life at the Angel Bakery and I recommend dunking one of their brown butter cookies in yours.

"Also order a baguette and a fig, walnut and fennel sourdough." (theangelbakery.com).

Pettigrew Bakeries (Cardiff)

The Heist Chocolate owner described Pettigrew Bakeries as a "beautiful patisserie"

Mr Lewis, providing a recommendation of what to go for upon your next visit, added: "The hazelnut praline pain au chocolat is fantastic."

Ground Bakery (Cardiff)

If you are looking for a top breakfast, then look no further than Ground Bakery in Cardiff.

Mr Lews said: "The breakfasts are lovely. Order the bacon that’s soaked in maple syrup overnight or the coconut and lime cruffin."

Kate’s Bakery located in Hay-on-Wye was the fourth bakery in Wales named among the best in the UK.