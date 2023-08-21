Three South Wales bakeries have been named among the best in the UK.
The Angel Bakery in Abergavenny along with Pettegrew Bakery and Ground Bakery, both located in Cardiff, were named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK by The Times.
They were three of four Welsh bakeries named among the best in the UK along with Kate's Bakery in Hay-on-Wye.
The Times' list was compiled by local foodies who revealed their favourite places for "artisan bread, perfect pastries and sweet treats galore".
The Times said: "Say no to rubbish bread and dry, dull pastries — the bakeries below are some of the best in the country, specialising in heritage grains, artisan loaves and buns so delicious food lovers queue for them."
The South Wales bakeries were reviewed by the owner of Heist Chocolate, Cardiff, Mikey Lewis.
Mr Lewis said the South Wales bakeries on the list offered up some of the best coffee, pastries and breakfasts he had ever had.
The best bakeries in the UK
According to The Times, these are the 49 best bakeries in the UK:
- Da Bara, St Mawes
- Coombeshead Farm, near Launceston
- St Mawes Bakery, St Mawes
- St Agnes Bakery, St Agnes
- Farro, Bristol
- Hart’s Bakery, Bristol
- Landrace, Bath
- Mark’s Bread, Bristol
- Peppina, Poundbury
- Rise Market and Bakery, Bridport
- The Italian Bakery, Wareham
- Oxford’s, Sherborne
- The Penny Bun Bakehouse, Lowestoft, Suffolk
- Pinch, near Saxmundham, Suffolk
- Wooster’s Bakery, Bury St Edmunds and Bardwell, Suffolk
- Grain Culture Bake Shop, Ely, Cambridgeshire
- Sugardough Bakery, Hove
- The Flour Pot Bakery, various locations
- Julien Plumart, Brighton
- Real Patisserie, Brighton
- Bostock Bakery, North Berwick
- Hobz, Edinburgh
- Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh
- Aran bakery, Dunkeld, Perthshire
- Lannan, Edinburgh
- The Pastry Section, Edinburgh
- e5 Bakehouse, Hackney
- Pophams, Islington and Hackney
- Arôme Bakery, Covent Garden
- Happy Sky Bakery, Shepherd’s Bush
- The Little Bread Pedlar, various locations
- Cosgriff & Sons, York
- Haxby Bakehouse, York
- Bluebird Bakery, York
- Little Arras, York
- Sourdough Revolution, Lechlade
- Lynwood & Co, various locations
- Knead Bakery, Cirencester
- The Bakery by Knife and Fork, Oxford
- Kuma-San Bakehouse, Matlock
- Wye Bakehouse, Bakewell
- The Welbeck Bakehouse, Welbeck
- The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny
- Pettigrew Bakeries, Cardiff
- Ground Bakery, Cardiff
- Kate’s Bakery, Hay-on-Wye
- T Buttling, Ludwell, Wiltshire
- Rye Bakery, Frome, Somerset
- Sol Bakery & Cafe, Chicklade, Wiltshire
The South Wales Bakeries among the best in the UK
The best bakeries in Wales were chosen by the owner of Heist Chocolate in Cardiff - Mikey Lewis.
According to Mr Lewis, there are four bakeries in Wales that can be considered among the best in the UK.
Here's what he had to say about the three bakeries located in south Wales.
The Angel Bakery (Abergavenny)
The Angel Bakery makes the best coffee according to Mr Lewis, while also providing an assortment of breads and desserts not to be missed.
He said: "I had the best coffee of my life at the Angel Bakery and I recommend dunking one of their brown butter cookies in yours.
"Also order a baguette and a fig, walnut and fennel sourdough." (theangelbakery.com).
Pettigrew Bakeries (Cardiff)
The Heist Chocolate owner described Pettigrew Bakeries as a "beautiful patisserie"
Mr Lewis, providing a recommendation of what to go for upon your next visit, added: "The hazelnut praline pain au chocolat is fantastic."
Ground Bakery (Cardiff)
If you are looking for a top breakfast, then look no further than Ground Bakery in Cardiff.
Mr Lews said: "The breakfasts are lovely. Order the bacon that’s soaked in maple syrup overnight or the coconut and lime cruffin."
Kate’s Bakery located in Hay-on-Wye was the fourth bakery in Wales named among the best in the UK.
