The crash took place yesterday, Sunday August 20 at 1.30pm on the A449, northbound, between The Coldra and Usk.

The crash involved a van and an agricultural vehicle.

The driver of the van, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital and he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Gwent Police officers attended the scene alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue.

At the time of the crash the A449 was closed in both directions and traffic was held back, the road has since reopened.

The force now want to speak to any motorists who witnessed the crash.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A449 who witnessed the collision between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday 20 August or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us.

"Call 101, quoting log reference 2300279714, or send us a direct message on social media."