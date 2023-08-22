The event this year took place at the ICC Wales on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13, with thousands of cosplay fans attending the sell-out event.

Tickets for next year's event went on sale on Tuesday, August 15, with 1,000 already sold.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12, and organisers Monopoly Events revealed they have already booked their first guest.

Organisers Monopoly Events originally booked 26 guests for this year's event, but Lou Ferringo from The Incredible Hulk, pulled out for personal reasons, while Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost couldn’t attend due to his filming schedule.

Vampire Diaries duo Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley proved popular and were a hit at the event. Video: Comic Con Wales

The weekend event still saw 24 stars from Vampire Diaries, Guardians of the Galaxy, Sons of Anarchy, Harry Potter, Back to the Future, Stranger Things, Doctor Who and many more all in attendance.

Monopoly Events have a three-year contract to bring Comic Con to the ICC Wales and will enter the third year of the contract with next year's event.

Last year, Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, told the Argus they will be looking into extending the contract.

He said: “We will look to extend that afterwards and who knows, if we keep getting the support we are, we could potentially do two a year, let’s see.

Micheal Rooker and Sean Gunn pose with two fans dressed as Rocket and Groot of Guardians of the Galaxy (Image: Comic Con Wales)

“I would like to thank the people of Newport and the surrounding areas for supporting this the way you have, and we look forward to bringing you Comic-Con for many years to come.”

Last year, Newport saw stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Walking Dead, Cobra Kai, Suits, Gotham, Teen Wolf and more visit the city for the first event.

Tickets for next year’s event can be purchased at www.comicconventionwales.co.uk