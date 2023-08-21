Yesterday a UPS 767 had to divert to Cardiff for about an hour.

The ambulance and fire service has both confirmed they were at the scene.

Update: (Bottom of the article) Police confirm airport authority conducting an investigation into the incident

Among the issues, there was the smell of smoke in the cabin, radio issues and reportedly a computer shutdown.

There was also said to be a fire in the cargo hold.

The huge aircraft was a UPS parcel service travelling from Philadelphia USA to London Stanstead.

It stopped on the runway for inspection, and after no issue was said to be found, preceded on its way.

South Wales fire service confirmed they were called at just before 9pm on August 20.

Several crews attended.

The ambulance service was also in attendance, sending a hazardous area response team.

In a statement, the fire service said: "At approximately 8:53pm on Sunday, August 20, we received reports of an aircraft incident at Cardiff Airport.

"Multiple crews attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

"A stop message was received at approximately 9:53pm."

All photos from video posted by CWL ground crew

Welsh Ambulance Service say they did not have to convey anyone to hospital.

“We were called yesterday at around 8.57pm to reports of an incident at Cardiff International Airport," said the spokesperson.

"We sent two emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager and our hazardous area response team to the scene.

"We were not required to convey any patients to hospital.”

Update: Police confrim an investigation into Cardiff Airport incident

Police say the airport authority is conducting an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We were called shortly before 8.55pm on Sunday following a report of a plane making an emergency landing at Cardiff Airport.

"Officers attended the location along with emergency service colleagues.

"The plane landed without incident.

"The airport authority is conducting its own investigation into the incident."