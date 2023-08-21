The UK Department for Transport’s UK Port Freight Annual Statistics for 2022 reveals that Newport is the largest UK steel port by a significant margin, having exported nearly 600,000 tonnes more steel than all other 14 major steel-handling UK ports combined.

Last year, Newport’s steel exports reached an impressive 955,000 tonnes, which represents 72 per cent of the total UK exported iron and steel products from UK major ports.

Newport, which is owned by Associated British Ports, isn’t only the UK’s number one steel port for exports, but it also stands as the leader in terms of total UK steel tonnage, handling a total of 1.4 million tonnes of iron and steel products in 2022, 24 per cent of the UK’s total iron and steel products.

The port’s exceptional performance is underlined by its continued partnership with Tata Steel, serving as the primary UK port for finished products exported from Tata Steel’s facilities in South Wales.

The steel, manufactured at ABP’s port at Port Talbot, and finished at Llanwern near Newport Docks, finds its route to international markets through ABP’s Port of Newport.

In Wales, Newport has retained its position as the fourth busiest port by tonnage. It serves as Wales’s largest general cargo port, supporting an array of industries spanning not just steel, but also mineral processing, agriculture, construction, recycled metals and forest products, and handling approximately £1 billion worth of trade each year.

ABP Newport’s crucial role is further emphasised by its contribution to the local and national economy. Supporting 4,100 jobs nationally, the port contributes £275 million to the economy annually.

Paul Ager, Divisional Port Manager for ABP, said: “Newport’s history in steel dates back to the late 19th century, and ABP is proud to continue to support the port’s historic legacy and play an integral role in the success of the UK’s steel industry.

"Newport’s steel expertise now extends to specialist steel products handler W E Dowds, which ABP acquired in 2018, and is helping to support the ongoing growth of the port.

“As the most easterly of ABP’s South Wales ports, and with excellent links to the nearby M4 and direct rail connections, the port occupies a prime location to service the UK’s main industrial and commercial regions.”