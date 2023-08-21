Emma Whitfield’s son was killed in a horrific incident in November 2021 when an eight stone Bully XL named Beast attacked him while he played at a friend’s house in Caerphilly.

The dog was immediately shot by police following the attack.

Jack’s mother has discovered that Amy Salter, 28 - jailed alongside Brandon Hayden, 19, for offences linked to the dog - is being allowed out on day release from prison, only a year into her sentence.

Her horror has been intensified by the lack of apology for causing the death of her son, with no remorse or respect shown to the family.

Ms Whitfield believes justice has not been done for her son, amid fears Salter could be out on the street sooner than expected.

She told the Sun: “Within the first six months of her sentence, the day before the first anniversary of Jack’s death, she tried to get moved to an open prison. Thankfully, this was not granted. Then in July she was asking again to get out but this time to be released before her licensed release. As it is she will be out by the middle of December."

Labour Member of Parliament for Caerphilly Wayne David MP has been campaigning for action to be taken against dangerous dogs and their owners in Government, including a review into the current Dangerous Dog Act.

He has been working with Emma Whitfield since Jack’s death to call for improvements to the legislation surrounding dog ownership, which would focus on breeding, training and the sale of dogs. He has also previously called for the reintroduction of dog licences.

On the news that Salter is out on day release, he said: “I firmly believe that there should be stronger sentences for the crimes which led to the death of Jack Lis. This is what I have called for in Parliament and which I unquestionably believe in.”

Owner Amy Salter, then 29, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, was sentenced to three years in prison last June for owning a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Her partner Brandon Hayden, 19, was also convicted of being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death, as well as being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control that caused injuries to two members of the public. He was sentenced to four years and six months.

The Ministry of Justice said it was unable to comment on individual cases but said that prisoners on Release on Temporary Licence face strict conditions which if breached can see them face tough punishments.

They have established an expert Responsible Dog Ownership working group to identify additional measures to reduce dog attacks and promote responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog, informed by recent research.

It has also been confirmed regulations are under review for licenced dog breeders and pet sellers to consider whether changes need to be made to improve the effectiveness of the current licensing regime, including how far the regime needs to extend.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Jack Lis’ family following this tragic attack. Independent judges decide sentences, but we are making sure those responsible for dangerous dog attacks face the full force of the law.”