The application for a change of use was approved at 155 Caerleon Road despite objections from some people living nearby.

One had complained about “numerous” takeaways opening in the area in recent years, and argued another could “only be a negative impact on existing businesses and residents”.

Another said they were concerned another takeaway would “cause more vermin and more youths on their scooters”.

But Newport City Council officers disagreed – planners said the proposed takeaway “is not considered to give rise to any increase in anti-social behaviour”.

Opening times will be controlled by the council, and the hours of 9am-11pm were put forward as “acceptable”.

Nearly one in four (24 per cent) premises in the immediate area is a takeaway, council documents show.

Planning officers noted “vibrant [commercial] centres legitimately include a range of uses”, but said they believed the proposed takeaway “will not demonstrably affect the vitality and viability of the district centre”.

No internal changes were proposed, but the applicant – a Mr Clayton – requested permission to install a chimney flue at the rear of the property.