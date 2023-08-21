This year there are a total of 16 awards up for grabs and local businesses can enter 13 of them. Lifetime Achievement, Marketing Campaign of the Year and Business of the Year will be chosen separately by the judges.

The awards, which are being held in association with the University of South Wales, will once again be held at the university's Newport campus in the city centre.

They will take place on the evening of November 16 at glittering ceremony, which will include a panel discussion and plenty of networking opportunities.

We have made it as easy as possible for the busy business people throughout Gwent to enter the awards - either by using our bespoke website or our online Q&A - details of which are at the bottom of this story.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "We are delighted to be staging the South Wales Argus Business Awards again this year and are delighted to once again be holding them at the University of South Wales' Newport campus.

"We want this to be a celebration which is open to all businesses. Things continue to be tough for businesses from all sectors and it will be great to be able to get together and celebrate some of the fantastic businesses of all size we have here in Gwent."

The categories this year are: Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales; Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by Local IQ; Business Person of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport; Lifetime Achievement Award; Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Cintec; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by Parker and Co; Large Business of the Year; Micro Business of the Year; SME Business of the Year; Start Up Business of the Year; High Street Business of the Year; Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society; Customer Service Award; B2B Business of the Year; and Sole Trader of the Year.

To enter go to newsquestevents.co.uk/business-awards/ and click the 'enter now' button. Or go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/bizawards and complete the online Q&A.

There are still opportunities for sponsorship of the awards, which are now in their sixth year. For more information contact head of events Cathy Parson on 07977 967777 or email her at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.