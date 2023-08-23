Alex Guest, aged 50, rents out a room in his family home on York Place, Stow Hill, on booking site Airbnb, where he describes the property as a “lovely large Victorian townhouse".

Since March 2022, Mr Guest has shared York Place with south Wales-based serviced apartment provider Tŷ SA, which rents out Empire House just two doors down on behalf of the owner who no longer lives there.

Tŷ SA, which lists some 42 short stay homes across Newport, says their service blends the “comfortable” environment of a home with the “professional service” of a hotel – but Mr Guest says the rubbish from Empire House spills out onto the street, spoiling the experience of their guests and his own.

“York Place is a bit gritty anyway but to have this filth outside is just the icing on the cake,” said Mr Guest. “If the guests leave the house to walk into town, they have no choice but to walk right through it.

Mr Guest says the street can become stinking (Image: Alex Guest)

“The company who cleans the place between changeovers simply ignore the refuse, so the front garden and pavement are stinking – especially in the summer,” said Mr Guest, who shares the Victorian townhouse with his wife and two children, as well as any Airbnb guests.

Mr Guest scores a perfect five in cleanliness, communication, value, accuracy and check-ins on the Airbnb platform - but only 4.9 in location, something he puts down to the rubbish on the street.

"This morning, a van came very early, shovelled it all up very loudly, with lots of scraping and banging to prove a point. The split bags of God-knows-what have gone, but all the residual bits of crud and recycling have been flung in a blue recycling box that the refuse people won't touch.

Open-top bin outside Empire House (Image: Sam Portillo)

"It might be better than it was yesterday, but the the cycle has begun again. It will get worse and worse, week by week, until I blow my stack again."

A spokesperson for Tŷ SA said: "We currently use a professional waste management company that attend the property regularly. The comments about managing the waste are false and we take these allegations very seriously.

"We would like to decline on commenting any further whilst we carry out our own investigation."