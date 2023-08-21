SUPERMARKET Waitrose is asking for permission to trim trees in the car park of its Monmouth store as its feared vehicles will collide with them. 

An application has been made to Monmouthshire County Council for permission to remove branches of the trees so the crown of the trees are raised to 3.5 metres. 

The application states the intention is to remove the branches “to avoid damage to vehicles and the trees themselves from vans and higher vehicles.” 

Blackdown Contractors, of Wellington, has made the application acting as agents. 