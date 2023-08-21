The telecommunications company is putting up 77 of the iconic K2 kiosks - designed by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott in 1924 - for adoption ahead of their 100th anniversary.

The phone boxes will be offered to local groups such as charities, community councils and local authorities.

The telecoms giant say there are 850 working payphones in Wales and more than 500 have been adopted in similar schemes and reimagined as things like lending libraries, food banks and bicycle repair centres.

Michael Smy, a BT spokesperson speaking to BBC News, said: "With the vast majority of people now using mobile phones, and significant improvements to mobile coverage across the UK we've continued to see a big drop in the number of calls made from payphones.

"With the iconic red kiosk about to turn 100, it's a great opportunity to remind communities that would still like to retain their local kiosk to take it on for just £1 through our adopt a kiosk scheme.”

At their height, there were roughly 92,000 phone boxes across the entire UK but they have been deemed obsolete as 98 per cent of adults in the country now own a mobile phone.

Adopted phone booths already in use

Some red phone boxes already adopted under the Ofcom-created plan double as an information point for visitors to the area like the one next to the Ty Gwyn Hotel, Rowen in North Wales.

Peter McFadden, from the Rowen Memorial Hall, said: "This red phone box is a much-loved local landmark and a popular meeting place.

"Some residents have told us that they did their teenage courting there.

"When people stopped using it to make calls, and there was a risk it would disappear, we were determined to keep it.

"It's been put to so many good uses, including a lifesaving one.

"I'd encourage others to adopt redundant kiosks in their area."