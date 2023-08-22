Chris Laing, 37, lives in Melbourne but was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment after he was bitten by an Adder.

The holidaymaker was raised in St Just, Cornwall but moved Down Under in 2010 where he has avoided being bitten by a snake for 13 years even while hiking in the Bush.

Mr Laing has been visiting his Cornish family when he was bitten by a venomous snake near their home on August 17.

He had been walking along the coastal path between Lands End and St Just with his friend from Australia who had come to visit when he was bitten.

After a swim near Porth Nanven, the pair continued on the route before their walk took an unexpected turn.

The ordeal's "irony has not been lost" on him, Chris commented.

He said: "I don't think I stepped on it. I've done a fair bit of bush walking out in Australia so my eyes are pretty well trained to looking at the path ahead.

"I had a sensation come from the right hand side. I thought it was a wasp or a bee. I couldn't believe it when I saw the snake."

Speaking about the event, Chris shared that he felt a sharp sting in his right ankle and when he looked down he was shocked to see an adder snake latched on to him.

The holidaymaker eventually managed to kick the snake off of himself but noticed the snake tried to lunge a second time for him.

He said: "It was bizarre behaviour from the snake. Usually, they nip and retreat so I think it must have been protecting a nest.

"I was wearing running socks with a lot of elastic in them so I also think it might have been stuck in there.

"That means I might have gotten a few doses of the venom in me."

He added: "When you get bitten by a snake the advice is the stay calm, immobilise where you were bitten and to not move so the venom doesn't pump around your body.

"I had to walk to the road thought so that probably didn't help."

After snapping a photo of the serpent, his friend helped Chris up to the nearest road where they thankfully met a man with a car who drove him back to St Just.

Chris' leg soon began to tingle and go numb, so after calling 111 he was driven an hour away to the Royal Cornwall Hospital by his girlfriend.

While walking to the A&E entrance, Chris collapsed.

He remained in hospital until Sunday (August 20) after two separate doses of anti-venom and being monitored for several days.

He said: "My leg was ballooning. The swelling was huge and the anti-venom made me feel sick.

"The staff at the Royal Cornwall Hospital were fantastic and really looked after me

"I couldn't believe I had been bitten by a venomous snake here of all places.

"When I told my family my Australian uncle replied straight away - he thought I was joking.

"Most people don't even think we have venomous snakes outside of Oz so it was funny. The irony wasn't lost on any of us."