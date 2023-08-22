Both Newport and Monmouthshire councils have been highlighted as among councils making the biggest savings per resident while the two authorities top the table when it comes to savings as a percentage of their budgets.

The figures, compiled through analysis of council finances by the BBC shared data unit, show councils across Wales are planning at least £182.0 million of savings in the current 2023/24 financial year while the 20, of 22 councils, which responded say they predict a combined two-year funding shortfall of £394.8m by 2025/26.

Across the UK the 190 authorities surveyed said they would need to find £5.2 billion to balance the books by April 2026 – even after making £2.5bn of cuts this year.

Newport council is making savings of £19.5m this year, with only Rhondda Cynon Taf (£28.7m) and Swansea (£20.3m), reducing spending by more but neither represents as a big a percentage of their overall budget as the amount being saved in Newport which at 5.2 per cent of its total £373m budget is the largest such figure in Wales.

That is closely followed by Monmouthshire where the £10.15m being cut this year works out at 5.1 per cent of its £200.81m budget.

When it comes to the savings per resident Newport is reducing spending by £122.1 for everyone of the city’s 159,658 citizens while in Monmouthshire there will be £108.9 less spent on all of its 93,194 residents. In Torfaen spending per resident is reducing by just £41.82.

Only Powys council, at £123.5, is reducing spending more per resident than Newport while it and Rhondda Cynon Taf (£117.1), are the only councils making more savings per resident than Monmouthshire.

Newport is predicting a £26.97m shortfall in funding by 2025/26 while Monmouthshire anticipates being £15m short of what it needs to fund services in two years time.

The situation facing other Gwent councils shows Caerphilly is planning £11.80m of savings this year and is predicting a £48.34m budget shortfall by 2025/26 while in Torfaen the council has planned £3.87m of savings this year and expects a £17.36m shortfall over the two years.

When Torfaen’s cabinet agreed its budget in March it said cuts and changes to services as a result of its savings would be “minimal”.

When it comes to savings per resident in Caerphilly the budget squeeze means the council is spending £67.04 less on each of its 176,005 residents this year and its total savings represent 2.7 per cent of its £438.72m budget.

In Torfaen the council is spending £41.82 less on each of its 92,453 residents while the savings amount to just 1.7 per cent of its £223.00m budget.

Blaenau Gwent, which has a budget this year of £181.85m and a population of 66,993, didn’t respond to the survey but in February this year said it would have to make £3.03m in cuts and savings during the 2023/24 financial year.