Amanda Cosway, 59, stole £210 worth of items from her boss Mark Robotham at the Newport Orthodontic Centre.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order at the city’s magistrates’ court and must carry out 110 hours of unpaid work.

Cosway admitted theft by employee after initially pleading not guilty.

The offence was committed between July 31, 2019 and September 1, 2019.

Cosway, of Dinch Hill, Undy, Monmouthshire will also have to pay £210 in compensation as well as £500 costs a £114 surcharge.

She will pay back the total amount of £824 at a rate of £70 a month beginning on September 30.