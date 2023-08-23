A DRIVER caught speeding at 120mph on a dual carriageway where the limit is 70mph has been banned from the roads.
Liberty Jones, 27, was at the wheel of an Audi TT sports car when she was clocked on the A465 dual carriageway in Ebbw Vale on January 28.
The defendant, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr pleaded guilty to speeding.
She was disqualified from driving for 42 days after appearing at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.
Jones was also fined £309 and must pay a £124 surcharge and £90 costs.
