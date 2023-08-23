MUMIN UDDIN, 35, of Halstead Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after being found guilty in his absence of driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Stockton Close on February 1.

He must pay £928 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW WATKINS, 29, of Hendre, Newtown, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and driving without a licence on Tor Y Crug, Rassau on February 23.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ZEKKAM ALI, 35, of Alma Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months after being found guilty of driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Caerau Road on March 10.

He must pay £687 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRADLEY COURT, 18, of Bryn Pica, Tredegar was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on June 16.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

GEMMA JENKINS, 39, of Broad Mead Park, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after she admitted assault by beating on July 17.

She must pay her victim £100 compensation and a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

ADAM SHAW, 31, of Burtons Place, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for eight months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on February 4.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH SMITH, 43, of Clos Y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool was fined £200 after he admitted common assault, a public order offence and obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of her duty on October 26, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JUSTIN GOODMAN, 50, of White Grove, West Cross, Swansea must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport on January 22.