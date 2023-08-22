The westbound road will be closed between J25A Grove Park and J26 Malpas from 8pm tonight, August 22, to 6am, August 23.

The eastbound road between J26 Malpas and J25A Grove Park will be closed for the same time period from 8pm tomorrow night until 6am, August 24.

The work comes ahead of a month-long maintenance work on the River Usk Bridge, starting September 8, which is expected to finish October 11.

There will be a full weekend closure between J25A Grove Park and J26 Malpas westbound from 10pm, September 8, until 6am, September 11.

From September 11 to September 14, there will be three nights of closures from 8pm to 6am.

There will be a full weekend closure between J25A Grove Park to J26 Malpas eastbound from 10pm, September 15, to 6am, September 18.

There will be overnight closures between J25A Grove Park and J26 Malpas eastbound from 8pm to 6am between September 18 and September 21.