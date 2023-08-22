Shane Loughlin, 32, from Rumney, Cardiff, is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

The alleged offences occurred on the M4 at around 10pm on March 3.

South Wales Police say the offences are not connected with the crash that happened in the early hours of 4 March on the A48 in St Mellons.

Driver Rafel Jeanne from Cardiff and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith from Newport died in the collision.

South Wales Police charged Loughlin with the alleged offences while investigating the fatal collision and which they say involved the same vehicle.

Sophie Russon, from Newport, another passenger in the car, also survived the crash.