Ronald Grimes, 46, was carrying what was described as an “industrial amount” of amphetamine while travelling from Liverpool to south Wales – he was found with 105kgs of the drug.

Grimes was stopped by West Mercia police on the June 12 as part of a joint operation run by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for Southern Wales, and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

Ronald Grimes, caught! (Image: Tarian)

Detective Constable Adam Griffiths, of Tarian’s Regional Disruption Team, said Grimes’ crimes could have caused an “immeasurable level of harm”.

DC Griffiths said: “Grimes was stopped while travelling from Liverpool to South Wales.

“In his car was 105 kilograms of amphetamine with a street value over £1 million pounds, which could have caused an immeasurable level of harm on our streets and allowed those involved to profit from the misery and addictions of others.

“Not only was Grimes trafficking industrial levels of amphetamine into Wales, but phone downloads showed he was also involved in the wholesale supply of cannabis in the Liverpool area.

“This is an excellent example of Tarian working in successful partnership with our colleagues in the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Mercia Police.

“The sentence imposed on Grimes should send a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those seeking to flood our streets with illegal drugs and bring them before the Courts.”

On Monday, August 21, Grimes, of Sefton in Liverpool, was sentenced to seven years in prison - reduced from a 10-year sentence following his guilty plea.