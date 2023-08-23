The Angel Bakery in Abergavenny was named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK by The Times.

The Times' list was compiled by local foodies who revealed their favourite places for "artisan bread, perfect pastries and sweet treats galore".

The Times said: "Say no to rubbish bread and dry, dull pastries — the bakeries below are some of the best in the country, specialising in heritage grains, artisan loaves and buns so delicious food lovers queue for them."

The bakery started trading in 2016 and since head bakers Sophie Kumar and Polly Hunter’s bakery has gone from strength to strength.

Guests can expect to find an array of delicious daily baked goods including handmade long-fermented sourdough breads and pastries using flour from British mills.

Inside the bakery (Image: The Angel Bakery)

At the bakery you will also find takeaway coffee, sandwiches and stocks of food and drink from cheese to smoked fish, organic fruit to natural wine.

The Angel Bakery and their General store, located opposite The Angel Hotel on Cross Street, are open Tuesday-Saturday from 9am to 4pm.

Wholesale deliveries are available from the bakery to Monmouthshire, Bristol, Newport and Cardiff.

Pettegrew Bakery and Ground Bakery, both located in Cardiff, were also named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK.

The South Wales bakeries were reviewed by the owner of Heist Chocolate, Cardiff, Mikey Lewis.

Mr Lewis said the South Wales bakeries on the list offered up some of the best coffee, pastries and breakfasts he had ever had.​

According to The Times, these are the 49 best bakeries in the UK:

Da Bara, St Mawes

Coombeshead Farm, near Launceston

St Mawes Bakery, St Mawes

St Agnes Bakery, St Agnes

Farro, Bristol

Hart’s Bakery, Bristol

Landrace, Bath

Mark’s Bread, Bristol

Peppina, Poundbury

Rise Market and Bakery, Bridport

The Italian Bakery, Wareham

Oxford’s, Sherborne

The Penny Bun Bakehouse, Lowestoft, Suffolk

Pinch, near Saxmundham, Suffolk

Wooster’s Bakery, Bury St Edmunds and Bardwell, Suffolk

Grain Culture Bake Shop, Ely, Cambridgeshire

Sugardough Bakery, Hove

The Flour Pot Bakery, various locations

Julien Plumart, Brighton

Real Patisserie, Brighton

Bostock Bakery, North Berwick

Hobz, Edinburgh

Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh

Aran bakery, Dunkeld, Perthshire

Lannan, Edinburgh

The Pastry Section, Edinburgh

e5 Bakehouse, Hackney

Pophams, Islington and Hackney

Arôme Bakery, Covent Garden

Happy Sky Bakery, Shepherd’s Bush

The Little Bread Pedlar, various locations

Cosgriff & Sons, York

Haxby Bakehouse, York

Bluebird Bakery, York

Little Arras, York

Sourdough Revolution, Lechlade

Lynwood & Co, various locations

Knead Bakery, Cirencester

The Bakery by Knife and Fork, Oxford

Kuma-San Bakehouse, Matlock

Wye Bakehouse, Bakewell

The Welbeck Bakehouse, Welbeck

The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny

Pettigrew Bakeries, Cardiff

Ground Bakery, Cardiff

Kate’s Bakery, Hay-on-Wye

T Buttling, Ludwell, Wiltshire

Rye Bakery, Frome, Somerset

Sol Bakery & Cafe, Chicklade, Wiltshire