A bakery in Monmouthshire has been named one of the best in the UK.
The Angel Bakery in Abergavenny was named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK by The Times.
The Times' list was compiled by local foodies who revealed their favourite places for "artisan bread, perfect pastries and sweet treats galore".
The Times said: "Say no to rubbish bread and dry, dull pastries — the bakeries below are some of the best in the country, specialising in heritage grains, artisan loaves and buns so delicious food lovers queue for them."
The bakery started trading in 2016 and since head bakers Sophie Kumar and Polly Hunter’s bakery has gone from strength to strength.
Guests can expect to find an array of delicious daily baked goods including handmade long-fermented sourdough breads and pastries using flour from British mills.
At the bakery you will also find takeaway coffee, sandwiches and stocks of food and drink from cheese to smoked fish, organic fruit to natural wine.
The Angel Bakery and their General store, located opposite The Angel Hotel on Cross Street, are open Tuesday-Saturday from 9am to 4pm.
Wholesale deliveries are available from the bakery to Monmouthshire, Bristol, Newport and Cardiff.
Pettegrew Bakery and Ground Bakery, both located in Cardiff, were also named among the top 49 best bakeries in the UK.
The South Wales bakeries were reviewed by the owner of Heist Chocolate, Cardiff, Mikey Lewis.
Mr Lewis said the South Wales bakeries on the list offered up some of the best coffee, pastries and breakfasts he had ever had.
According to The Times, these are the 49 best bakeries in the UK:
Da Bara, St Mawes
Coombeshead Farm, near Launceston
St Mawes Bakery, St Mawes
St Agnes Bakery, St Agnes
Farro, Bristol
Hart’s Bakery, Bristol
Landrace, Bath
Mark’s Bread, Bristol
Peppina, Poundbury
Rise Market and Bakery, Bridport
The Italian Bakery, Wareham
Oxford’s, Sherborne
The Penny Bun Bakehouse, Lowestoft, Suffolk
Pinch, near Saxmundham, Suffolk
Wooster’s Bakery, Bury St Edmunds and Bardwell, Suffolk
Grain Culture Bake Shop, Ely, Cambridgeshire
Sugardough Bakery, Hove
The Flour Pot Bakery, various locations
Julien Plumart, Brighton
Real Patisserie, Brighton
Bostock Bakery, North Berwick
Hobz, Edinburgh
Twelve Triangles, Edinburgh
Aran bakery, Dunkeld, Perthshire
Lannan, Edinburgh
The Pastry Section, Edinburgh
e5 Bakehouse, Hackney
Pophams, Islington and Hackney
Arôme Bakery, Covent Garden
Happy Sky Bakery, Shepherd’s Bush
The Little Bread Pedlar, various locations
Cosgriff & Sons, York
Haxby Bakehouse, York
Bluebird Bakery, York
Little Arras, York
Sourdough Revolution, Lechlade
Lynwood & Co, various locations
Knead Bakery, Cirencester
The Bakery by Knife and Fork, Oxford
Kuma-San Bakehouse, Matlock
Wye Bakehouse, Bakewell
The Welbeck Bakehouse, Welbeck
The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny
Pettigrew Bakeries, Cardiff
Ground Bakery, Cardiff
Kate’s Bakery, Hay-on-Wye
T Buttling, Ludwell, Wiltshire
Rye Bakery, Frome, Somerset
Sol Bakery & Cafe, Chicklade, Wiltshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel