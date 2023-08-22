McDonald’s has announced that it is bringing Monopoly back to its restaurants with customers able to win a range of prizes.
There are both Collect to Win and Instant Win prizes plus customers also have the chance to win Digital Peel Game prizes too.
Among the prizes are £100,000 cash, MINI Electric Car, £2,000 holiday with TUI and much more.
Monopoly prizes you could win with this year’s game at McDonald’s
Collect to Win prizes:
- £100k Cash
- MINI Electric Car
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- See Tickets £150 Events Voucher
- AO.com £500 to spend on Home Entertainment
- True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- Omen Gaming Laptop
Instant Win prizes:
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- £1,000 Cash
- McDonald’s Gold Card - A Meal Per Week For A Year
- £200 for Passing Go!
- £50 FootAsylum eGift Card
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- 3 Months Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
- 1 Month Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
- Lionsgate+ 1 Month Subscription
- 20% off at FootAsylum
- £80 Go Ape Activity Voucher
- True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- £10 Skullcandy eVoucher
- 25% off Blossoming Gifts
- £50 Bouquet of Flowers from Blossoming Gifts
- £25 Glow Hub eGift Card
- Hype Backpack
- Wrappz Personalised Phone Case
- Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi
- McDonald’s Exclusive Merchandise
- Pair of Cinema Tickets
- £75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays
- See Tickets £150 Events Voucher
- £50 Cash
- £10 CeX Voucher
- 10% off AO.com
- 40% Off Skullcandy
- 10% off at Omen for Selected HP Gaming Products
- 20% off at HyperX on Selected Products
- HyperX Gaming Keyboard
- Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets
- Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Canvas
- £10 off at Buyagift
- 10% Off Go Ape Activities
- Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription
- 15% Off Zavvi
- £50 Prezzee Gift Card
- £5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com
- 25% off at Glow Hub
- McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal
- Monopoly Deal Card Game
- MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points
Digital Peel Game prizes:
- £100k Cash
- MINI Electric Car
- £2k Holiday with TUI
- AO.com £500 to spend on Home Entertainment
- True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
- Experience Day with Buyagift
- 15% off at Zavvi
- £5 Cash
- £10 Cash
- £20 Cash
- £50 Cash
- £100 Cash
- Lionsgate+ 1-Month Subscription
- Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription
- £10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher
- £50 FootAsylum e-Gift Card
- 3 Months Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
- 1 Month Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
- £10 CeX Voucher
- McDonald's Tote Bag
- McDonald's Socks
- Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets
- McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal
Last year, 165 prizes were won every minute – customers won prizes including a MINI Electric Car and a £2,000 TUI holiday.
McDonald’s customers can try their luck from Wednesday, September 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here