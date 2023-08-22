McDonald’s has announced that it is bringing Monopoly back to its restaurants with customers able to win a range of prizes.

There are both Collect to Win and Instant Win prizes plus customers also have the chance to win Digital Peel Game prizes too.

Among the prizes are £100,000 cash, MINI Electric Car, £2,000 holiday with TUI and much more.

South Wales Argus: Customers could win a McDonald's Gold CardCustomers could win a McDonald's Gold Card (Image: McDonald's)

Monopoly prizes you could win with this year’s game at McDonald’s

Collect to Win prizes:

  • £100k Cash
  • MINI Electric Car
  • £2k Holiday with TUI
  • See Tickets £150 Events Voucher
  • AO.com £500 to spend on Home Entertainment
  • True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
  • Experience Day with Buyagift
  • Omen Gaming Laptop

Instant Win prizes:

  • £2k Holiday with TUI
  • £1,000 Cash
  • McDonald’s Gold Card - A Meal Per Week For A Year
  • £200 for Passing Go!
  • £50 FootAsylum eGift Card
  • Experience Day with Buyagift
  • 3 Months Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
  • 1 Month Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
  • Lionsgate+ 1 Month Subscription
  • 20% off at FootAsylum
  • £80 Go Ape Activity Voucher
  • True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
  • £10 Skullcandy eVoucher
  • 25% off Blossoming Gifts
  • £50 Bouquet of Flowers from Blossoming Gifts
  • £25 Glow Hub eGift Card
  • Hype Backpack
  • Wrappz Personalised Phone Case
  • Choice of Licensed T-Shirt with Zavvi
  • McDonald’s Exclusive Merchandise
  • Pair of Cinema Tickets
  • £75 off a £750 spend with TUI Holidays
  • See Tickets £150 Events Voucher
  • £50 Cash
  • £10 CeX Voucher
  • 10% off AO.com
  • 40% Off Skullcandy
  • 10% off at Omen for Selected HP Gaming Products
  • 20% off at HyperX on Selected Products
  • HyperX Gaming Keyboard
  • Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Magnets
  • Photobox 9 Personalised Photo Canvas
  • £10 off at Buyagift
  • 10% Off Go Ape Activities
  • Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription
  • 15% Off Zavvi
  • £50 Prezzee Gift Card
  • £5 Off a Personalised Phone Case at wrappz.com
  • 25% off at Glow Hub
  • McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal
  • Monopoly Deal Card Game
  • MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points

South Wales Argus: Four McDonald's customers could win £100,000 by playing Monopoly this yearFour McDonald's customers could win £100,000 by playing Monopoly this year (Image: McDonald's)

Digital Peel Game prizes:

  • £100k Cash
  • MINI Electric Car
  • £2k Holiday with TUI
  • AO.com £500 to spend on Home Entertainment
  • True Wireless Earbuds from Skullcandy
  • Experience Day with Buyagift
  • 15% off at Zavvi
  • £5 Cash
  • £10 Cash
  • £20 Cash
  • £50 Cash
  • £100 Cash
  • Lionsgate+ 1-Month Subscription
  • Readly 3-Month Digital Subscription
  • £10 Skullcandy Digital Voucher
  • £50 FootAsylum e-Gift Card
  • 3 Months Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
  • 1 Month Adidas Runtastic Premium Membership
  • £10 CeX Voucher
  • McDonald's Tote Bag
  • McDonald's Socks
  • Photobox Personalised Photo Magnets
  • McDonald’s Medium Extra Value Meal

Last year, 165 prizes were won every minute – customers won prizes including a MINI Electric Car and a £2,000 TUI holiday.

McDonald’s customers can try their luck from Wednesday, September 6.