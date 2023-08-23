Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Machen Primary School in June and have now published a report on their findings.

At the school inspectors found that ‘staff are positive role models and share a vision to support pupils’ well-being’ and pupils are ‘proud of their school and value the contributions they make.’

‘The school has a strong, family feel that promotes a wonderful sense of belonging and identity.’

Leaders ‘focus on developing pupils’ literacy, numeracy and digital skills effectively and most pupils make good progress during focused sessions.’

However, inspectors noted that ‘independent learning tasks do not always enable pupils to deepen their understanding and apply their skills across the curriculum.’

Welsh language development is ‘strong across the school’ and is celebrated. ‘During role-play activities, many younger pupils speak using Welsh and English. For example, pupils in Year 1 and 2 greet customers and take orders in Welsh when playing in the ice-cream parlour.’

Outside Machen Primary School (Image: Google maps)

Teachers plan a ‘good range of learning experiences and provide valuable interventions to support pupils with additional learning needs.’ However, ‘feedback does not always focus on the skills pupils are developing, and the actions they need to take to improve their work.’

Across the school, most pupils make ‘good progress in developing their reading skills. The youngest pupils learn that letters make sounds, and they begin to join sounds together to build and read words independently.’ Whilst ‘older pupils read fluently and accurately and use expression when reading aloud.’

Pupils demonstrate a ‘positive attitude towards their learning’ and show ‘suitable levels of engagement in lessons and concentrate and persevere well.’ ‘However, older pupils do not always apply their skills well enough during independent tasks and challenges.’

A particular strength of the school is the pupils exceptional behaviour. ‘They are kind and courteous to staff, other pupils and visitors to the school. Nearly all pupils respect the rights of others and have a clear understanding of right and wrong.’

‘Staff have high expectations for pupils’ behaviour and manage this successfully. This helps to ensure that pupils are ready to learn and engage in learning activities.’ Teachers ‘have a good understanding of how to develop pupils’ reading skills and provide a range of focused activities to enable pupils to build and apply their reading skills across the curriculum.’

The school plans a range of extra-curricular and trips and visits to widen pupils’ experiences and ‘there are suitable programs in place to develop pupils’ spiritual and moral development.’

‘The headteacher is an effective, nurturing and caring leader who prioritises the wellbeing of pupils and staff. A strong culture of respect and consideration filters through the school and is shared by everyone.’

The school has ‘developed strong relationships with parents. They make valuable contributions and are fully involved in the life of the school and its community. ‘

The primary school ‘has purposeful links with local university that support the development of trainee teachers.’

Recommendations made by Estyn: