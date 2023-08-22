Teenagers will find out their GCSE results this week and many will be considering their future and whether to stay on in education.

Child Benefit payments stop on August 31 of they year your child turns 16, but parents are able to extend their claim if their child is continuing in approved education or training.

Teenagers will find out their GCSE results this week and many will be considering their future (Image: Getty)

Child Benefit will continue to be paid for children who are studying full time which can include:

A levels or similar

International Baccalaureate

home education - if it started before their child turned 16 or after 16 if they have special needs

T levels

NVQs, up to level 3

traineeships in England

Child Benefit will also continue for children studying on one of these unpaid approved training courses:

in Wales: Foundation Apprenticeships, Traineeships or the Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme

in Northern Ireland: PEACE IV Children and Young People 2.1, Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work

HMRC recently wrote to parents about extending their Child Benefit claim. The letter included a QR code which, when scanned, directs them to GOV.UK to update their claim online. Any changes will be applied to their Child Benefit claim immediately.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “Child Benefit can provide financial support to families, so make sure you don’t miss out if your teenager is still eligible.

"You can quickly and easily extend your claim online or via the HMRC app, just search ‘Child Benefit when your child turns 16’ on GOV.UK.”

Parents will need a Government Gateway user ID and password to use HMRC’s online services. They will need their National Insurance number or postcode and 2 forms of ID to register on GOV.UK.

The government is offering help for households. Check GOV.UK to find out about cost of living support, including help with childcare costs.