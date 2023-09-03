TO CELEBRATE World Photography Day last month we asked the South Wales Argus Camera Club members to share their photograph of Gwent they love the best.

We were sent loads and have chosen just 10 of them to share with our readers.

You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Sunrise on Twmbarlwm. Picture: Emily Chorley

Sunset on the Blorenge. Picture: Sandra Mruk

The cycle path towards Caerleon. Picture: Irene Haines

Newport's Transporter Bridge with perfect reflection. Picture: Steve Binns

An unusual view of Tintern Abbey. Picture: Mike Turner

Sunrise on the River Severn at Goldcliff. Picture: Terry Winter

Lasgarn Woods. Picture: Gareth Mayers

Sunflower picking in Blackwood. Picture: Emma Stinton

The lighthouse at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Reyan Mohammed

A kingfisher on the Afon Lwyd in Cwmbran. Picture: Sharon Smith