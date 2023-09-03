TO CELEBRATE World Photography Day last month we asked the South Wales Argus Camera Club members to share their photograph of Gwent they love the best.
We were sent loads and have chosen just 10 of them to share with our readers.
You can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Sunrise on Twmbarlwm. Picture: Emily Chorley
Sunset on the Blorenge. Picture: Sandra Mruk
The cycle path towards Caerleon. Picture: Irene Haines
Newport's Transporter Bridge with perfect reflection. Picture: Steve Binns
An unusual view of Tintern Abbey. Picture: Mike Turner
Sunrise on the River Severn at Goldcliff. Picture: Terry Winter
Lasgarn Woods. Picture: Gareth Mayers
Sunflower picking in Blackwood. Picture: Emma Stinton
The lighthouse at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Reyan Mohammed
A kingfisher on the Afon Lwyd in Cwmbran. Picture: Sharon Smith
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here