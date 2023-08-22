Robin Benger, 35, has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) following anti-social and aggressive behaviour in Newport city centre.

PC Max O'Hagan, crime and disorder reduction officer for Newport, said: “Benger's persistent anti-social behaviour has caused issues for shops, businesses and members of the public visiting our city centre so I know this order will be welcomed.

“Applying for a CBO is always a last resort. Before then, we work with our partners to try and engage and support individuals such as Benger.

“We're committed to making Newport a safe and pleasant place for all and enforcing this order is a part of that."

Robin Benger has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (Image: Gwent Police)

The order states:

He must not contact or attend any Gwent Police station unless to report a genuine emergency or crime or required to do so by a police officer.



He must not contact or attend the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport or the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran or grounds unless to report a genuine medical emergency, and not to cause any serious anti-social behaviour issues or serious interference with the day to day running of the hospital.



He must not beg from any person in a public place within the city of Newport, either openly or passively.



He must not enter any of the following streets in the city of Newport:

High Street

Upper Dock Street

Cambrian Road

Bridge Street

Skinner Street

Friar's Walk

John Frost Square

Kingsway

Kingsway Shopping Centre (apart from attending pre-arranged appointments at the job centre, and not to be present more than 15 minutes before or after that appointment).

He must not engage in any behaviour that is likely to cause any person serious nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress within the city of Newport.

Anyone who sees Benger breaching this order should call the force on 101, or DM them on Facebook or X (Twitter).