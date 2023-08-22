Appearing on her podcast, she revealed that the programme, which sees her renovate a large home, has been axed by Channel 4.

She also hinted that she might look to rent out the house as it is "too big" for her family.

Katie Price looking to rent out her home as she confirms Mucky Mansion is cancelled

Katie Price is apparently looking to rent out her home as it is 'too big' for her (PA) (Image: PA)

Speaking on the Katie Price Show podcast, she said: "I’m still thinking of renting it, it’s just too big for me. I’m always up in Essex at the minute.

"[I want to] get something smaller. I don’t know. I just think this house gives me bad luck.

"It’s such a good family home but it is too big for me. It’s more of an excuse for the kids to make a mess."

Katie Price said to believe her home is 'cursed' amid show axing

The Channel 4 star apparently thinks her property is "cursed" with a source telling The Sun: "Katie always says it's cursed and haunted by bad luck.

"She hates it and never wants to live there again."

Previously, Katie Price was left devastated in 2020 when intruders broke into her home and ransacked the property.

They flooded the upstairs after leaving taps running and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to her brand-new kitchen.

Two years before this, parts of the house were damaged by a fire when her 10-year-old son's room went up in flames.