Mike Jones, 48, quit his long-time career as an IT engineer to look after his wife after she suffered a neurological episode similar to a stroke.

Coming to terms with his new life as a stay-at-home carer, Mr Jones turned to his love for bikes, bought one for “about a fiver” at a charity shop, fixed it up, and advertised it for free on social media.

“I got about 20 phone calls and people were ringing me, constantly, for two weeks, asking if I’ve got any more,” said Mr Jones. “People said 'Christmas is coming, I’ve got three kids, we’re struggling'.”

The former IT engineer put out more appeals, reminding people that the “old bike at the back of their garage” could be repaired and gifted to a child.

Mike's bikes at Abercarn Primary (Image: Mike Jones)

In the five years since, Mr Jones has received more than 2,500 donated bikes, fixed them up and provided them to people in need - ranging from children at Abercarn Primary School to nurses who wanted a safer way to travel during the pandemic.

Principality Building Society has provided a delivery van and more than 500 helmets to date, Mr Jones says, helping him closer to his mantra that "every child should own a bike".

Newport brewers Tiny Rebel have allowed Mr Jones to use space at their Rogerstone site to store bikes, which no longer all fit in his garden shed.

“It could be a 20-year-old bike, or it could be a 12-month-old bike that someone never got around to using,” said Mr Jones. “They just keep coming. Somebody brought me 20 tyres and some other bits and pieces and I had a couple of bikes donated over the weekend,” he said.

Mike's bikes in action (Image: Mike Jones)

Mr Jones, known online by his “unshakeable” childhood nickname Puffa, has even sorted bikes for children in Uganda.

“I was contacted by a charity who send bikes for kids to get to school in Africa – heavy-duty, utility bikes for those long journeys," he said. "But they don’t send out bikes for sport. So, they told me if you ever get any Geraint Thomas-type racing bikes, let us know.

“It’s grown beyond all expectation. It wasn’t the best for my mental health to stop working in my early forties, so this gives me a massive boost.”

You can donate to Mike's Bike Charity Project at https://gofund.me/dd6b2281