A Grade II listed house, complete with hidden 'priest hole', is currently owned by the Church in Wales and is set to go under the hammer at auction.

Number 2, Church House, in the sought-after area of Christchurch on the outskirts of Newport, not only oozes religious history but is just across the road the popular Greyhound pub.

Angie Davey, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions which is selling the property, said: "This is a truly awesome three-bedroom house which dates back many years.

"We have this historic semi-detached house listed with a guide price of £153,000-plus. It is adjacent to the 12th century Holy Trinity Church and cemetery and close to the very welcoming Greyhound public house.

"The house has two reception rooms, a kitchen, pantry, cloak cupboard, cellar, bathroom and three double bedrooms – one of which is believed to contain a ‘priest hole’.

"It will be sold with vacant possession. It has a good-size lawned garden to the side and access to the cemetery and road.

"The property benefits from excellent transport links via the M4 and Newport railway station.

"Christchurch is a village located at the top of Christchurch Hill which has panoramic views both towards the Bristol Channel in the south and through the Vale of Usk and into the Monmouthshire countryside to the north.

"The road, which runs along the crest of the hill, runs westwards to Newport and eastwards towards Caerleon and Catsash."

Church House is among more than 90 lots included in the online Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts from noon Tuesday, August 29 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, August 31.