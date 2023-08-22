Daniel Atkins, 33, was guilty of rape, assault by penetration and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

The victims were children under 13 years old.

His most recent offences were committed in 2022 but the South Wales Police investigation discovered the abuse had been going on for six years.

After Atkins was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court, Detective Constable Leah Fox said: “I want to pay tribute to the extreme bravery of the victims during the investigation.

“Their courage in reporting this sickening abuse to the police resulted in the conviction and lengthy sentence for Atkins.

“We also encourage any other complainants to come forward and report offences that may have been committed against them.

“Violence against women and girls is one of South Wales Police’s main priorities and this investigation highlights our commitment to securing convictions for such offences.”

Atkins from Bridgend was jailed for 15 years with an extended licence period of five years.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.