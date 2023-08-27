Nestled in the heart of the city centre away from the hustle and bustle of nightclubs, the Rhymney Brewery pub sits in the place of the former Royal Bank of Scotland building at 32 Commercial Street.

The Alexandra, owned by the Blaenavon-based Rhymney Brewery, opened its doors to customers on Monday, October 18, 2021.

The Alexandra Pub is the Argus' pub of the week (Image: newsquest)

The Alexandra Pub on Commercial Street boasts a friendly atmosphere. Picture: Newsquest.

As the pub approaches its two-year anniversary we spoke to Daryl Snook, a former chef and the new landlord who swapped the kitchen for the hustle and bustle of pub life in February.

He said: “I was self-employed and decided to take a month off to watch the football World Cup in December. I was a regular in the Andrew Buchan in Cardiff. I was helping the landlord at the time as he had a bad back.

Bar staff Demi, Johanna and Rachel (Image: newsquest)

The Bar staff are pivotal to the friendly atmosphere, Demi, Johanna and Rachel. Picture: Newsquest

“I was moving barrels and doing a bit of line cleaning, as he had a staff crisis, so he asked me to help as he knew I was off. Then 30 or 40 days later the brewery got word of what I was doing, and they needed a manager here at the Alex and now I enjoy being front of house.”

The traditional pub does not sell food but it's known for great value drinks, a friendly atmosphere, and showing live sporting events.

Since Mr Snook took over the Alexandra pub six months ago, it has seen a steady increase in customers and had its first live music event this month with Rocking Dave Riley performing at the venue.

He added: “In the six months I’ve been here it has become gradually busier and busier.

“We don’t do food so it's crucial that our selection of beers is excellent. We do have an amazing jukebox and a wonderful group of 20 to 30 regulars.

Rachel pours first drink of the day, a half pint of Carling (Image: Newsquest)

Bar staff, Rachel, pours the first drink of the day, a half pint of Carling. Picture: Newsquest

“To me, it's important to get to know customers, I know everybody’s drink and I shake their hands. The pub has a nice family feel to it, like a social club where everyone is a member rather than a pub.”

Mr Snook told the Argus he plans to re-book Rocking Dave Riley for Friday, November 17, after he was a hit with customers.

He added: “We have him booked in again for November, as he’s an all-round entertainer and can crack a few jokes and keeps the crowd going. He has a big Elvis following.

“It looked like an Elvis convention in here at one time, but it was absolutely fantastic as we had a record day for sales so we had to rebook him.”

WATCH: Bar staff of the Alexandra call out for the public to support their local pub. Video: Newsquest

At the Alexandra, you can find a pint of Madri for as little as £3.80, as well as a pint of Stella Artois for £3.70.

They also run a happy hour seven days a week on all pints of Rhymney Ales for £2.50 from 10am until 2pm.

The pub plan to show all games of the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France, as Wales looks to get off to a good start when they face Fiji in their group opener in two weeks’ time on September 10th.