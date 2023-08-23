The family-friendly event runs from midday to 8pm this Saturday, August 26, with a “diverse array of activities and entertainment” for people from all walks of life, organisers have said.

The Main Stage Extravaganza will host live music, speeches from LGBTQ+ advocates and drag performances.

Visitors are also encouraged to experience the “bustling” Vendor Village, where rainbow merchandise, local crafts, food and drinks will be on sale, and there will be a clothes swap where visitors can “delve into the realm of self-identity” by experimenting with their appearance and attire.

Councillor Ian Chandler, LGBTQ+ Champion for Monmouthshire County Council, said the event would be a chance to “celebrate our whole community in an inclusive and positive way”.

“Whatever your gender identity or sexual orientation, there’s a place for you at Pride at Usk. So come along and enjoy the entertainment, marketplace and meet others from our fabulous county and community,” Cllr Chandler said.

“The event will showcase the community that we live in and that, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation, Monmouthshire is a place for everyone.”

Free tickets for the event can be found here.